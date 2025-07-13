Jose Ignacio Rivero News: Active as right-back in draw

Rivero registered four shots (one on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Mazatlan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.

Rivero ranked second in the match with four shots despite operating in the back line in the initial formation. He also recorded 26 accurate passes and one clearance while helping the Cementeros to their first clean sheet of the season. The versatile player was deployed in a full-back role perhaps because Jorge Eduardo Sanchez, recently involved in international duty, was rested for week one. If that's the case, Rivero could return to midfield as soon as Sanchez is ready to start.