Jose Joaquin Esquivel Injury: Sidelined with muscle injury

Esquivel was unavailable for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Pachuca due to a problem in the right rectus femoris muscle, according to the club.

Esquivel got hurt in training prior to the weekend match, which marked his first absence in league play since Jan. 10. The versatile man made his last start as a wing-back, and such spot was covered by Bryan Colula at Pachuca. Esquivel's return to action could vary depending on the extent of his injury, as the team didn't specify that information in his medical report.