Jose Joaquin Esquivel News: Wins four duels in draw

Esquivel (quadriceps) recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Cruz Azul.

Esquivel reappeared following a four-month absence, racking up four duels won, two successful dribbles and two tackles against La Maquina. Despite taking a central midfield spot, he couldn't deliver many passes as his team barely had possession of the ball throughout the match. He's now expected to be in contention with Jordan Sierra, Jefferson Intriago, Sebastian Fierro and Roberto Meraz if he continues to be preferred as a midfielder and not in defense as he was earlier this year.