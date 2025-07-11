Jose Lozano News: Scores against Puebla

Lozano scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-2 victory over Puebla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Lozano caught a ball that the opposing goalkeeper couldn't keep hold of, notching the second away goal in Friday's clash after 51 minutes of play. The left-back missed a chance to increase his scoring count and did little more throughout the match. He'll likely remain active on the left flank of a five-man defense, especially if his positional competitor Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez (undisclosed) fails to regain fitness over the next few weeks.