Jose Lozano News: Scores against Puebla
Lozano scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-2 victory over Puebla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.
Lozano caught a ball that the opposing goalkeeper couldn't keep hold of, notching the second away goal in Friday's clash after 51 minutes of play. The left-back missed a chance to increase his scoring count and did little more throughout the match. He'll likely remain active on the left flank of a five-man defense, especially if his positional competitor Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez (undisclosed) fails to regain fitness over the next few weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now