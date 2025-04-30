Fantasy Soccer
Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez headshot

Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: Provides assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Rodriguez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 (3-2) penalty shootout loss to Pumas UNAM.

Rodriguez notched his first goal contribution since February as he registered an assist in the 20th minute, which helped equalize the contest. However, he would later have a penalty kick saved as they were eliminated in the play-in match.

Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez
Juárez
