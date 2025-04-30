Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: Provides assist in loss
Rodriguez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 (3-2) penalty shootout loss to Pumas UNAM.
Rodriguez notched his first goal contribution since February as he registered an assist in the 20th minute, which helped equalize the contest. However, he would later have a penalty kick saved as they were eliminated in the play-in match.
