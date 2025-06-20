Jose Maria Gimenez Injury: Forced off at halftime

Gimenez (undisclosed) was forced off at halftime of Thursday's 3-1 victory against Seattle in the FIFA Club World Cup due to discomfort, according to the club.

Gimenez felt discomfort and couldn't play more than one half in Thursday's game against the Sounders. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he has to miss some time. If he has to miss the third and last group stage game against Botafogo on Monday, Axel Witsel, who replaced him against Seattle, will likely see a greater role against the Brazilians.