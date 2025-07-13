Jose Paradela News: Attempts 11 crosses in draw

Paradela registered one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Mazatlan.

Paradela played a full match just one day after officially joining Cruz Azul from Necaxa. He arrived alongside his Rayos coach Nicolas Larcamon, suggesting he'll have the manager's full trust as he seeks to maintain the high level he reached last season. The playmaker moved between the middle and right-wing sectors and delivered eight of his side's 12 corner kicks during Saturday's clash.