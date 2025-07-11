Jose Paradela News: Completes Cruz Azul move

Paradela has signed with Cruz Azul after departing Necaxa, the club announced Friday.

Paradela will likely be available for La Maquina from the second Apertura week onward, looking to quickly gain a spot in the main lineup. The talented playmaker had an impressive spell with his previous team, where he produced 16 goals and 17 assists across 53 league appearances. Other than that, he stood out for his averages of 2.3 shots (1.0 on goal), 2.7 chances created and 2.2 corner kicks per game. He'll likely threaten Mateusz Bogusz and Luka Romero for time on the field and Carlos Rodriguez for set pieces throughout the season.