Jose Raul Zuniga News: Heading to Club America

Zuniga is a new addition to Club America following a summer transfer from Tijuana.

Zuniga will reinforce the Eagles' attack in hopes of improving on the recent inefficiency of Victor Davila and Rodrigo Aguirre at the top of the front line while Henry Martin (thigh) continues to battle injuries. The Colombian's form is encouraging, as he scored in each of his last seven league matches, finishing as co-scoring champion in the Clausura regular season. He also recorded averages of 2.2 shots (1.1 on target) and 0.9 chances created per game over that span.