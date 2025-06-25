Jose Salinas News: Joins Espanyol

Salinas signed a contract with Espanyol for the next three seasons, joining as a free agent after leaving Elche at the termination of his contract, his new club announced.

Salinas is leaving Elche as a free agent after seven years at the club, including time with the youth teams, senior squad, and during his loan spells at Unionistas CF and CD Mirandes. The left-back played 65 games for Elche and recorded three goals along with three assists. Salinas will now discover La Liga with Espanyol, having not featured yet in the Spanish top flight.