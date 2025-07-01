Joseph Aidoo News: Heading back to Vigo

Aidoo is returning to his parent club Celta Vigo after ending his half of season-long loan spell in Valladolid.

Aidoo featured in eight games across all competitions for Valladolid while on loan from Celta Vigo, making his loan an overall disappointment. The versatile defender is now heading back to his parent club with one year left on his contract. That said, he is unlikely to play a big role in the 2025/26 season as he would only be a rotational option in Vigo at most.