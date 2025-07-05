Joseph Paintsil News: July start with brace
Paintsil scored two goals to go with five shots (four on goal) and one corner in Friday's 3-0 win versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Paintsil's summer form includes three goals, which indicate that he tripled the tally Friday. After the attacking midfielder's unimpressive spring, perhaps his latest appearance foreshadows a bounce-back season. Five appearances and three goals combine for an excellent beginning.
