Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Joseph Paintsil headshot

Joseph Paintsil News: July start with brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 5, 2025 at 9:27am

Paintsil scored two goals to go with five shots (four on goal) and one corner in Friday's 3-0 win versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Paintsil's summer form includes three goals, which indicate that he tripled the tally Friday. After the attacking midfielder's unimpressive spring, perhaps his latest appearance foreshadows a bounce-back season. Five appearances and three goals combine for an excellent beginning.

Joseph Paintsil
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now