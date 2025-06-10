Joseph Rosales Injury: Heading out with NT

Rosales has been called up by Honduras for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Rosales has been a bench option for Minnesota recently and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well Honduras performs in the Gold Cup. Rosales will for sure miss Saturday's clash against San Diego and could also be out for the matches against Houston, NYRB and Dallas if the Honduras reaches the final. That said, he started only one game in his last five appearances, therefore his potential absence will not impact the starting XI.