Joseph Rosales News: Returns from national team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 9, 2025 at 6:56am

Rosales (international duty) has returned to the club after starting in Tuesday's 3-1 Open Cup win over Chicago.

Rosales is not going to miss anymore after he was called up by the Honduran national team, as the midfielder is now back in Charlotte after appearing in their 3-1 Open Cup win on Tuesday. He will likely return to the rotational role he held before he was on international duty, starting in seven of his 12 appearances this campaign.

Joseph Rosales
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
