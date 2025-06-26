Josh Bowler News: Loan spell ends

Bowler recorded eight appearances off the bench during a loan stint at Luton Town during the second half of the 2024/25 season.

Bowler spent the first half of the 2024/25 season on loan at PNE, but he was limited to just 10 appearances and six starts. He didn't fare much better at Luton since he was limited to just eight outings off the bench and 143 total minutes. He's widely expected to leave on loan during the 2025/26 campaign as well.