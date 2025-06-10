Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Josh Cohen headshot

Josh Cohen Injury: Out six weeks with fractured arm

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Cohen is out for the next six weeks after suffering a fractured forearm, according to Doug Roberson of AJC.

Cohen was set to return from an adductor injury soon, but will instead head to the sidelines even longer, with the goalie suffering a fractured arm. This will keep him out for around six weeks, although his return will ultimately depend on his recovery. Luckily for the club, he is the backup keeper, so this won't force any major changes. However, Jayden Hibbert will now likely see the bench in Cohen's spot.

Josh Cohen
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now