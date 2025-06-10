Josh Cohen Injury: Out six weeks with fractured arm

Cohen is out for the next six weeks after suffering a fractured forearm, according to Doug Roberson of AJC.

Cohen was set to return from an adductor injury soon, but will instead head to the sidelines even longer, with the goalie suffering a fractured arm. This will keep him out for around six weeks, although his return will ultimately depend on his recovery. Luckily for the club, he is the backup keeper, so this won't force any major changes. However, Jayden Hibbert will now likely see the bench in Cohen's spot.