Joshua Yaro News: Scores own-goal in return

Yaro recorded an own goal, one tackle (zero won), nine clearances and one interception in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Real Salt Lake.

Yaro's unfortunate 64th-minute own goal gave Real Salt Lake their 3-1 lead and was decisive in the match outcome. Yaro was in the starting XI for the first time since late May after spending the last five games on the bench without making any entrance. His performance will likely not convince his coach to give him more chances, although he did contribute defensively with nine clearances, one tackle and one interception.