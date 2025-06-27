Jovan Lukic News: Four shots in away win

Lukic had four shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Chicago Fire. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Lukic took four shots as he helped his side to a 1-0 away win. He has already scored two goals and provided one assist in his first MLS season. This is the third time this year that he has attempted four or more shots in a game, although there has only been one occasion where he has got two or more shots on target.