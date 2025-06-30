Menu
Jovan Mijatovic News: Back to NYCFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Mijatovic is heading back to NYCFC after ending his loan spell with OH Leuven.

Mijatovic spent half of the season on loan with Belgian side OH Leuven and couldn't show much of his potential due to injuries, although he played seven games and scored one goal for the club. Reports say he could extend his stay with the Belgian club to show more of his qualities if both clubs officially reach an agreement.

