Juan David Mosquera News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Mosquera scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes.

For a third consecutive MLS season, Mosquera has logged at least one goal. Across the Portland team's last three games, it recorded seven points, and three of them are thanks to his direct contributions. Against the Rapids, Mosquera assisted the Timbers' game-winning goal, and him recently scoring one assured they would not go empty-handed Friday.

