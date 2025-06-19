Juan Foyth News: Features off bench with Argentina

Foyth (undisclosed) featured off bench in both World Cup Qualification games against Chili and Colombia, respectively on June 6 and June 11, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Foyth missed the season finale with Villarreal due to some discomfort that now seems behind him since he featured for about 25 minutes in total in both games against Chile and Colombia earlier this month while on international duty with Argentina. Foyth will now head back to Spain for the pre-season with the yellow submarine, with whom he still has one year on his contract. He is expected to remain a key player in the backline heading into the 2025/26 season.