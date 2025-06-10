Menu
Juan Musso News: Signs with Atletico until 2028

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Musso has signed a contract with Atletico until 2028, the club announced.

Musso joins Atletico on a permanent transfer after his loan spell from Atalanta during the 2024-25 season. He made nine appearances this season, seven in Copa del Rey and two in LaLiga, and recorded six clean sheets. The Argentine previously won the Europa League with Atalanta in 2024 and was a Copa America and Finalissima Champion in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Juan Musso
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
