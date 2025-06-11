Juanmi News: Will stay in Getafe

Juanmi will stay in Getafe at the end of his loan spell from Betis since the club bought his rights, the club posted.

Juanmi spent the second half of the season in Getafe on loan from Betis and made a good impact although he couldn't find the back of the net in 13 appearances. The forward managed to shoot 13 times and contributed to 14 tackles in 13 appearances, which helped convince the board to keep him at the club for a longer period. His effort and involvement in both offensive and defensive phases were appreciated despite the lack of goals.