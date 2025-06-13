Juanpe News: Transfers to San Luis

Juanpe has moved to Atletico San Luis after leaving La Liga side Girona, his new club announced Thursday.

Juanpe brings experience to the Potosinos' back line, aiming to take a spot in the middle zone for upcoming competitions. Over his last two seasons in Spain, he was primarily a substitute option, though he did make 12 starts in 2024/25, including four in the UEFA Champions League where he scored a goal and assisted once. If the San Luis squad remains roughly as it is now, his arrival could mean fewer minutes for players like Julio Cesar Dominguez, Miguel Garcia and Eduardo Aguila.