Jude Bellingham News: Will undergo surgery after CWC

Bellingham is expected to undergo shoulder surgery after the end of the 2025 Club World Cup, Jorge Moran of El Desmarque reports.

The Real Madrid midfielder has decided to undergo surgery after the end of the summer tournament, which concludes on July 13. Bellingham is expected to be sidelined for three months after the surgery, meaning he will miss the start of the 2025/26 campaign. That should open the door for more minutes to the likes of Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler and even Brahim Diaz.