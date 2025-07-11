Julen Agirrezabala News: Joins Valencia on loan

Agirrezabala has been loaned to Valencia from Athletic, according to his new club.

Agirrezabala is going to remain in Spain next season but with a new club, as he will join Valencia on a season-long loan with an option to buy at the end. He appeared in 27 games with Athletic last season, notching 10 clean sheets while sharing the role with the commonly injured Unai Simon. He will now hope to claim the starting role in Valencia, something that seems likely after the exit of Giorgi Mamardashvili this offseason, potentially making it his new home if he succeeds with the club.