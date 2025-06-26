Menu
Jules-Anthony Vilsaint News: Super sub against Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Vilsaint assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to FC Cincinnati.

Recently, Montreal's game substitutes consistently include Vilsaint. After three consecutive appearances without a goal contribution, he struck gold during the Cincinnati-Montreal matchup. Vilsaint's lone cross resulted in a headed goal scored by Prince-Osei Owusu.

Jules-Anthony Vilsaint
CF Montreal
