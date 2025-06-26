Jules-Anthony Vilsaint News: Super sub against Cincinnati
Vilsaint assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to FC Cincinnati.
Recently, Montreal's game substitutes consistently include Vilsaint. After three consecutive appearances without a goal contribution, he struck gold during the Cincinnati-Montreal matchup. Vilsaint's lone cross resulted in a headed goal scored by Prince-Osei Owusu.
