Julian Aude News: Registers start

Aude had three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Aude was in the starting XI Saturday for the first time since May 10, earning 73 minutes in the role. His contribution was decent, notching two chances created and three crosses in the attack to go along with one interception and two clearances. He will hope this leads to more time moving forward, starting in only six of his 18 appearances this season while seeing less than 800 minutes on the field.