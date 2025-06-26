Menu
Julian Gaines headshot

Julian Gaines News: Unused substitute against Revs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Gaines (thigh) was an unused substitute in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against New England, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Gaines has been sidelined since late March due to a thigh injury and finally made his comeback as he was back on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Revs, confirming he has fully recovered. That said, he should remain a bench option moving forward for Nashville, just like last season when he featured in just four games.

Julian Gaines
Nashville SC
