Julian Gaines News: Unused substitute against Revs

Gaines has been sidelined since late March due to a thigh injury and finally made his comeback as he was back on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Revs, confirming he has fully recovered. That said, he should remain a bench option moving forward for Nashville, just like last season when he featured in just four games.