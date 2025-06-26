Julian Gressel News: Provides assist in win

Gressel assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Houston Dynamo.

Gressel led his team with six crosses as he benefited from set-piece tasks, but it was a low pass in the 70th minute that earned him an assist against Dynamo. He has now made three consecutive starts on the right side of a five-man back line, generating 13 crosses (four accurate), eight chances created and 10 clearances during that period. Considering the entire season, he has scored one goal and an assist throughout nine appearances.