Julian Ryerson News: Sent off Saturday

Ryerson received a second yellow card in the 89th minute of Saturday's game and will be suspended for one match against Bochum. His next chance to feature in the Bundesliga will be against Union Berlin on Feb. 22. Yan Couto is likely going to see some increased playing time during his absence.