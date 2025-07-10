Julien Duranville Injury: Set for surgery

Duranville (shoulder) has undergone surgery, according to his club.

Duranville is seeing an unfortunate result after his club participated in the Club World Cup, as he is now going to receive surgery on an injured shoulder. This is the worst-case scenario for the attacker, as he will likely miss the start of the season. There is a slight chance he recovers in time for the end of August, hopefully not missing too many games after only appearing in 21 games last season.