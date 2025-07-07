Julien Duranville Injury: Suffers shoulder injury

Duranville suffered a shoulder injury in the 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals Saturday.

Duranville entered the game in the 62nd minute but left in the 81st with an apparent shoulder injury. Further tests will be needed to reveal the extent of the problem, and ultimately, it's unclear if this will keep Duranville sidelined for the start of the 2025/26 campaign. Dortmund open their Bundesliga campaign with an away fixture at St. Pauli on Aug. 23.