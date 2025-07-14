Julien Lopez News: Earns extension
Lopez has agreed to an extension with Paris FC, according to his club.
Lopez is going to remain with Paris following their promotion to Ligue 1, with the forward signing an extension for a further season. He played a decent role in the squad last season with his 31 appearances, earning three goals and an assist. The question will be how much time he receives at the next level, possibly seeing a drop in minutes if he can't keep up.
