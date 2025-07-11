Julio Jose Gonzalez News: Concedes three goals to Atlas

Gonzalez recorded one save and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-2 defeat versus Atlas.

Gonzalez was beaten twice via set pieces while allowing another short-range goal against an efficient Atlas side. The goalkeeper's numbers were worse than in all of his six games last season, as he failed to make multiple saves and let 75 percent of his opponents' shots on goal into the net. His next chance to get back on track will come in next Friday's visit to Mazatlan.