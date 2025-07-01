Junior Firpo News: Departs Leeds United

Firpo is departing Leeds United as a free agent after ending his contract, the club announced.

Firpo made 119 appearances, scored six goals and delivered 22 assists during his time at Leeds United. He joined the club in the summer of 2021 from Barcelona and is departing as a free agent four years later. During the 2024/25 season, he featured in 35 matches across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing 10 assists to help the club secure promotion to the Premier League.