Junior Messias News: Returns to Genoa

Messias has penned a one-year contract with Genoa.

Messias spent about a couple of weeks as a free agent before agreeing to re-up with his former team. Recurring injuries have relegated him to a rotational role in the last couple of seasons, during which he has logged 18 and 17 appearances, with 21 total starts. He has put up 18 shots (six on target), eight key passes and 22 crosses (four accurate) in 2024/2025.