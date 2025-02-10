Jurgen Ekkelenkamp News: Scores in start

Ekkelenkamp scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Napoli.

Ekkelenkamp's 2025 calendar year began with him being dropped from Udinese's starting XI. But after a month without any starts, February began with him back in Udinese's starting lineup, and he made the most of his second consecutive start logged Sunday. By recording a goal, Ekkelenkamp breaks a drought in the category he had been having all season.