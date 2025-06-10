Justin Kluivert News: Breaks out with Cherries

Kluivert totaled 12 goals and six assists from 63 shots, 44 chances created and 35 corners in 34 league appearances (29 starts) this past season.

Kluivert had a somewhat breakout season that was subdued by injury and lack of fitness to close the campaign. Still, he hit double-digit goals as Bournemouth's penalty taker in addition to a bigger role on corners. No matter what happens to the players around him, he figures to be a key piece for the Cherries going forward with another double-digit campaign in the cards in 2025/26.