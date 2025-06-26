Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Kaick headshot

Kaick News: Sent off against San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Kaick received a red card in the 79th minute of Wednesday's 4-2 defeat against San Jose and will therefore be suspended for their next contest.

Kaick will miss Saturday's clash against San Diego due to suspension after being sent off late in Wednesday's game against San Jose, having just returned from a previous ban. He has been an undisputed starter in midfield for Dallas, so his absence will force a change in the backline, with Pedrinho likely getting a larger role for that game.

Kaick
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now