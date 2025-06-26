Kaick News: Sent off against San Jose

Kaick received a red card in the 79th minute of Wednesday's 4-2 defeat against San Jose and will therefore be suspended for their next contest.

Kaick will miss Saturday's clash against San Diego due to suspension after being sent off late in Wednesday's game against San Jose, having just returned from a previous ban. He has been an undisputed starter in midfield for Dallas, so his absence will force a change in the backline, with Pedrinho likely getting a larger role for that game.