Kaine Kesler-Hayden News: Joins Coventry City permanently

Kesler-Hayden has joined Coventry City on a permanent move, his former club announced.

Kesler-Hayden moves to the Sky Blues for an undisclosed fee after enjoying previous loan stints with Swindon Town, MK Dons, Huddersfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and, most recently, Preston North End during the 2024/25 season. He came through the ranks of the academy, captaining Villa to FA Youth Cup success in 2021, and also went on to make four first-team appearances.