Kaine Kesler-Hayden News: No longer on loan

Kesler-Hayedn has returned to Aston Villa from his loan with Preston North End.

Kesler-Hayden is back with his parent club after a full season on loan in the Championship, joining Preston North End for a year. He would see a decent spell from the defense with his 44 starts in 51 appearances, even capturing two goals and three assists. He is a young talent with a decent amount of talks around him, as he could be on his way out, especially with one year left on his deal.