Kaine Kesler-Hayden News: No longer on loan
Kesler-Hayedn has returned to Aston Villa from his loan with Preston North End.
Kesler-Hayden is back with his parent club after a full season on loan in the Championship, joining Preston North End for a year. He would see a decent spell from the defense with his 44 starts in 51 appearances, even capturing two goals and three assists. He is a young talent with a decent amount of talks around him, as he could be on his way out, especially with one year left on his deal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now