Kalani Kossa-Rienzi headshot

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 20, 2025 at 12:05am

Kossa-Rienzi (undisclosed) was forced off with an apparent injury in Thursday's 3-1 loss against Altetico in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Kossa-Rienzi suffered an apparent injury before being forced off a few minutes later during Thursday's game against the Colchoneros. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he can be available for Monday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain. If he has to miss the game, Alexander Roldan is expected to regain his starting role at right-back.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi
Seattle Sounders FC
