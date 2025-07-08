Kalani Kossa-Rienzi News: Assists before dismissal

Kossa-Rienzi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Columbus Crew. He was sent off after acquiring two yellow cards in the 92nd minute.

Kossa-Rienzi's slick passing setup the lone Seattle goal in the fixture just before halftime as the Sounders played Columbus to a 1-1 draw. Despite the positivity surrounding the goal contribution, the former Seattle academy player picked up his second yellow card and was sent off in second half stoppage time. As a result, Kossa-Rienzi will be unavailable due to suspension for Seattle's next match, Saturday at Sporting Kansas City.