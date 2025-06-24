Kalani Kossa-Rienzi News: Features off bench

Kossa-Rienzi (undisclosed) featured off the bench for about half an hour in Monday's 2-0 defeat against Paris, confirming his injury was only minor.

Kossa-Rienzi featured in the second half of Monday's game against PSG in Seattle's third and final match at the FIFA Club World Cup, as they will not advance to the next round. Kossa-Rienzi's injury turned out to be minor, which is good news for the Sounders since he has been getting a decent amount of minutes thanks to his versatility this season. He could be a player to follow in the upcoming MLS matches.