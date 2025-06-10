Kamal Miller Injury: Called up with Canada

Miller has been called up by Canada for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Miller has been a regular starter in the backline for Portland and is set to miss up to three MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well Canada performs in the Gold Cup. Miller will for sure miss Friday's clash against San Jose and could also be out for the matches against Toronto and New England if Canada reaches the final. Until he returns, Finn Surman will take on a larger role in the central defense for Portland.