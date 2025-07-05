Kamal Miller News: Starting against New England

Miller (not injury related) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus New England Revolution.

Miller was out on international duty over the last couple of weeks, but returned in time to make the initial squad right away. His presence covers the absence of Jimer Fory (suspension), which means Miller might play closer to the left flank than usual, but he'll look to remain productive in defensive aspects after averaging 4.3 clearances and 1.3 interceptions per game this year.