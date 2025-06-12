Kamaldeen Sulemana News: Struggles for production
Sulemana scored and assisted once in 26 appearances (17 starts) in the Premier League.
Sulemana has struggled for goal contributions since making the move to England. The forward played his largest role in a single season this year, but failed to do much with it just contributing to two goals. Sulemana wasn't much more productive in the Championship either, managing just three goal contributions to get Southampton promoted.
