Karamoko News: Signs permanent deal with QPR

Dembele signed a permanent transfer from Brest to QPR effective at the start of the 2025/26 season.

The move has been made official for quite some, as the permanent move was agreed on Sept. 2024, so the winger is now under contract with the London club. He recorded three goals and four assists in 23 appearances for QPR in the 2024/25 campaign and should remain a regular as long as he stays healthy.