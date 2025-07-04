Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Karamoko headshot

Karamoko News: Signs permanent deal with QPR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Dembele signed a permanent transfer from Brest to QPR effective at the start of the 2025/26 season.

The move has been made official for quite some, as the permanent move was agreed on Sept. 2024, so the winger is now under contract with the London club. He recorded three goals and four assists in 23 appearances for QPR in the 2024/25 campaign and should remain a regular as long as he stays healthy.

Karamoko
Queens Park Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now