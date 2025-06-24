Karl Jakob Hein News: Completes loan in Spain

Hein is returning to Arsenal from his loan with Valladolid.

Hein saw a decent loan spell this season in Spain, capturing a starting role with the club after earning 31 starts. He would see a bit of a rough time with only five clean in his time on the field, although he wasn't given much help from a team that finished last in La Liga. He will now return to the Premier League with numerous clubs bidding for his abilities, leaving his future up in the air, as his contract does expire in 2026.